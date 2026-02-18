Search for Nancy Guthrie continues: DNA found did not trigger match in database

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The search for Nancy Guthrie continues as it's now more than two weeks since her abduction, with investigators pursuing new DNA leads and genetic genealogy options.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released new information Tuesday about DNA evidence in the case. The DNA submitted to CODIS - the FBI's DNA database - came from a set of gloves found two miles away from Guthrie's home. According to PCSD, the DNA did not trigger a match in the database and did not match DNA found at the property.

PCSD says the DNA found at the property is being analyzed and further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation. Investigators are currently looking into additional investigative genetic genealogy options for DNA evidence to check for matches.

KGUN 9 spoke with Sue Carlstedt, a private investigator about how DNA inserted into the GEDmatch database can assist in this case.

"Once it's uploaded into GEDmatch and you have a familial link, whether it be something that is contemporary or something that is decades old, you can start building out that family tree and they can use not only GEDmatch's databases, but also use ancestry.com, 23andMe, to gather more and more information about who is all in that tree," Carlstedt explained.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says there are about 400 officers working on this case, from the federal government to the state government to all valley agents.

"I have a great team that does good work, so I've heard all the pundits out there about, we closed the crime scene too early, this, that and the other. They have no clue. Where did they make that statement from? I have a team that goes there. They spent 20 some hours there," Nanos said.

Nanos says authorities are staying busy chasing down leads.

"It could be a lead to Walmart. It could be a lead to a gun shop," Nanos said.

PCSD confirmed investigators were at the property Tuesday conducting a follow-up, butdetails of that follow-up are not being shared at this time.

PCSD and the FBI continue to ask for the public's help identifying a man in surveillance footage at Guthrie's front door the morning she was kidnapped. PCSD says they have gotten over 28,000 calls in the last 16 days related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation and the FBI has received more than 18,000 tips.

Nanos reiterates that PCSD and the FBI have a great working relationship and says because of the community, he feels like his team is getting closer to finding Nancy.

As the number of tips continue to grow, so does the number of flowers in front of Guthrie's house. All with the same message - bring Nancy home.

