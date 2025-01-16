Trial continues for murder suspect in 16-year-old’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back in June 2022, 16-year-old James Sanchez was shot and killed at a Park in Catalina. Deputies said Joseph Nolan was one of five people who played a hand in his death.

He's facing five counts including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

"Joseph Nolan and his group went to go rob James Sanchez armed with weapons,” the prosecution said during the trial on Wednesday

Both the defense and the prosecution gave their version of the events that happened on June 21, 2022, the night of Sanchez’s death.

"If you point a gun at me, you point it at me, I can shoot you dead. That's the law. That's self defense,” the defense said.

The prosecution argued Joseph Nolan planned to rob Sanchez and gave four other people guns before shooting Sanchez himself.

The prosecution said he was struck in the head.

However, the defense argued Nolan was only trying to defend himself because Sanchez’s friend took out a gun and pointed it at Nolan.

"He used the gun because that's what it's designed to do. It's designed to protect us,” the defense said.

Both sides agree Sanchez was selling drugs on the night of his death, but the prosecution said Nolan was there to rob him.

"He's wearing a ring…a very distinct ring. And in that photo off his phone you'll see that he was wearing that ring when he was holding that gun,” she said.

Meanwhile, the defense argued his friend got rid of evidence.

"We believe with the LSD that was thrown away before he made it to the hospital and also the gun that he threw away before he got to the hospital,” he said.

The prosecution said there is going to be evidence that Sanchez was involved with guns.

"That he also would look into selling guns and getting guns and getting rid of guns,” she admitted.

Two former Pima County Sheriff deputies who responded to the scene that night and testified.

"Did you ever ask him if Mr. Sanchez had a gun?" the defense asked.

"I did not,” one of the deputies replied back.

The trial is set to continue on Thursday with more testimony and is expected to wrap up on Friday.