Trial for man charged in 16-year-old James Sanchez’s death continues with closing arguments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The trial for Joseph Nolan, one of the five men charged in 16-year-old James Sanchez’s death at a park in Catalina in June 2022, continued on Thursday with closing arguments.

“The state is connected to the police,” the defense argued during closing arguments, while the prosecution said, “He’s handing out masks, he’s handing out guns. They’re going to a park in the middle of the night.”

Nolan is facing five counts: first-degree felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted first-degree murder.

“Even if you’re not quite certain as to whether they got any loot, it’s still an attempted armed robbery and it’s still felony murder,” the prosecution said.

The prosecution presented text message evidence. It shows Nolan and others involved were texting back and forth about deleting the social media app Snapchat and being careful about what they were texting about.

More texts also show conversations between them talking about going to Phoenix or Mexico.

The defense argued physical evidence didn’t match what a witness said. They also argued that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department withheld evidence.

“The state is connected to the police. The county attorney’s office is the principal and the police are their agent,” the defense attorney said.

They also argued that there was no robbery involved with the shooting and that Nolan only went to the park to protect his younger brother.

“He went there to make sure that nothing bad happened,” the defense said.

The jury is going to continue deliberating on Friday. Two of the people involved in James’ death are already serving time. Another murder suspect has a trial next month.

“Justice is long overdue for James Sanchez. It’s time for you to go back to the jury room and hold him accountable for what he did,” the prosecution said.