Grubhub reveals the top Valentine's Day food trends

Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 50°
Grubhub Reveals Top Valentine's Day Food Trends
TUCSON, Ariz. - Every year, Valentine's Day sneaks up on us and whether you're in a relationship or enjoying the pleasure of your own company, we all have to eat.
Although, what we eat is apparently very different when it comes to couples or those living the single life.
The mobile food delivery service GrubHub collected plenty of data over the years, and it shows a big difference in taste.
Here's their list:
Most Popular Dishes Ordered On Valentine's Day Nationwide
GrubHub is also offering free delivery in Tucson during the week of Valentine’s Day and extending the deal until Sunday, March 4.
In order to get free delivery, just enter the code TUCSONFREE during the checkout process, and if you refer a friend you’ll get a $7 bonus added to your account, too.