Grubhub reveals the top Valentine's Day food trends

Matt Sterner
7:57 AM, Feb 14, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Every year, Valentine's Day sneaks up on us and whether you're in a relationship or enjoying the pleasure of your own company, we all have to eat. 

Although, what we eat is apparently very different when it comes to couples or those living the single life. 

The mobile food delivery service GrubHub collected plenty of data over the years, and it shows a big difference in taste.

Here's their list:

Most Popular Dishes Ordered On Valentine's Day Nationwide

  1. valentine roll - 360% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  2. sweetheart roll - 308% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  3. red velvet cupcakes - 277% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  4. white dragon roll - 199% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  5. shanghai pork soup dumplings - 173% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  6. shrimp fra diavolo - 170% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  7. filet mignon - 162% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  8. lobster tempura roll - 159% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  9. new york strip - 156% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  10. ebi tempura roll - 145% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
Most Popular Dishes Ordered by Couples
  1. filet mignon
  2. lamb chop
  3. garlic bread
  4. caesar salad
  5. brussels sprouts
  6. vegetable pizza
  7. fried calamari
  8. steak frites
  9. black angus skirt steak
  10. manicotti
Most Popular Dishes Ordered by Singles
  1. cheese pizza
  2. wings
  3. general tso's chicken
  4. crab rangoon
  5. egg roll
  6. cheeseburger
  7. cheesesteak sandwich
  8. sesame chicken
  9. chicken tenders
  10. wonton soup
Most popular types of sushi ordered on Valentine's Day
  1. tornado roll - 186% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  2. sweetheart roll - 182% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  3. white dragon roll - 149% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  4. spicy hamachi roll - 146% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  5. maguro nigiri - 124% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  6. rising sun roll - 123% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  7. incredible roll - 120% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  8. lobster tempura roll - 116% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  9. ichiban roll - 109% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day
  10. dinosaur roll - 108% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day

GrubHub is also offering free delivery in Tucson during the week of Valentine’s Day and extending the deal until Sunday, March 4.

In order to get free delivery, just enter the code TUCSONFREE during the checkout process, and if you refer a friend you’ll get a $7 bonus added to your account, too.

