Grubhub reveals the top Valentine's Day food trends

TUCSON, Ariz. - Every year, Valentine's Day sneaks up on us and whether you're in a relationship or enjoying the pleasure of your own company, we all have to eat.

Although, what we eat is apparently very different when it comes to couples or those living the single life.

The mobile food delivery service GrubHub collected plenty of data over the years, and it shows a big difference in taste.

Here's their list:

Most Popular Dishes Ordered On Valentine's Day Nationwide

valentine roll - 360% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day sweetheart roll - 308% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day red velvet cupcakes - 277% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day white dragon roll - 199% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day shanghai pork soup dumplings - 173% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day shrimp fra diavolo - 170% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day filet mignon - 162% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day lobster tempura roll - 159% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day new york strip - 156% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day ebi tempura roll - 145% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day

Most Popular Dishes Ordered by Couples

filet mignon lamb chop garlic bread caesar salad brussels sprouts vegetable pizza fried calamari steak frites black angus skirt steak manicotti

Most Popular Dishes Ordered by Singles

cheese pizza wings general tso's chicken crab rangoon egg roll cheeseburger cheesesteak sandwich sesame chicken chicken tenders wonton soup

Most popular types of sushi ordered on Valentine's Day

tornado roll - 186% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day sweetheart roll - 182% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day white dragon roll - 149% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day spicy hamachi roll - 146% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day maguro nigiri - 124% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day rising sun roll - 123% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day incredible roll - 120% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day lobster tempura roll - 116% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day ichiban roll - 109% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day dinosaur roll - 108% more popularly ordered on Valentine's Day

GrubHub is also offering free delivery in Tucson during the week of Valentine’s Day and extending the deal until Sunday, March 4.

In order to get free delivery, just enter the code TUCSONFREE during the checkout process, and if you refer a friend you’ll get a $7 bonus added to your account, too.