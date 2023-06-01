Watch Now
GRFD: Rollover crash led to brush fire

Fxe4iC0agAA7_UQ.jpg
Twitter: @GRFDAZ
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 21:48:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a rollover crash and pulled out by a bystander on Highway 79 at milepost 110.

Crews transported the individual to the hospital by ambulance.

A brush fire started due to the crash and was put out.

