GRFD at fire near Oracle Road

Twitter: @GRFDAZ
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 10, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a brush fire in Catalina.

The fire damaged three backyards in Catalina near Oracle Road.

Investigation remains ongoing.

