White Elephant celebrates 60th anniversary by donating over $1.75 million to local nonprofits

The White Elephant, a cornerstone of Green Valley’s charitable community, marked its 60th anniversary with a record-breaking distribution day, donating over $1.75 million to local nonprofits.

The funds, raised through sales at its iconic retail store, will benefit organizations across the region, including school districts, food banks and healthcare providers.

“This event is the culmination of a year of hard work and generosity,” said Judy Oestreich, Board President of the White Elephant. “Today, we distribute the money raised to the organizations that depend on us to support their vital missions.”

The donations aim to address critical community needs. Roy Aguillar, Resource Center Manager at the Food Bank of Sahuarita & Green Valley, emphasized the importance of these funds, especially for underserved areas.

“Areas like Amado are a food desert,” he said. “This money helps us purchase produce and maintain operations to continue serving the community.”

Other beneficiaries included the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, which received grants to support its search and rescue team.

“For a rural county like ours, this funding is invaluable for equipment, training, and executing our missions effectively,” said Santa Cruz County Sheriff Commander Santiago Gonzales. “I think it’s tremendous, the amount of support that it provides to rural areas, especially here close to the border.”

Other beneficiaries included the Sahuarita and Green Valley school systems, along with the Green Valley/Sahuarita Lions Club, who plan to spend the funds to update equipment used for vision tests.

Lions Club administrator Del Zander says that the group has tested the vision of about 3,500 students in area schools.

Another recipient was Candlelighters, an organization dedicated to helping the families of kids diagnosed with cancer navigate the healthcare system and handle school while undergoing treatment. The group also drives the young patients to medical appointments.

Since its founding, the White Elephant has donated over $35 million to the surrounding community.

This milestone year also marks a leadership transition as longtime General Manager Karen Lavo retires after 17 years of service. Mike Cota will take the helm as the organization embarks on its 61st year.

Aguillar says the event was a reminder of Green Valley’s generous spirit, fueled by donations of goods and time from residents who believe in making a difference.

“It’s a giving community of its volunteers, of its monetary donations,” Aguillar said. “A lot of this is funded by things by folks who bring in things that they don’t want anymore or can’t use anymore.”

The White Elephant retail store, located at 601 N La Cañada Dr, in Green Valley, operates Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information about volunteering or supporting the organization, visit the White Elephant website.