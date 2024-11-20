White Elephant in Green Valley gives millions to local organizations

It takes a small army of volunteers to keep the Country Fair White Elephant thrift store in Green Valley running.

More than 500 volunteers, about 100 a day, help take in donations, work the registers and stock the shelves.

The store, located at 601 N. La Cañada Dr., sells everything from second-hand kitchen supplies and art, to jewelry, books and clothing, in a building that sits at just over 34,000 square feet.

Hundreds of shoppers file through the cavernous thrift shop each week, despite it only being open three hours a day, from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Saturday.

The money made goes right back into local organizations throughout Southern Arizona.

"Prior to COVID, we had started making about $2.2 million a year," said Karen Lavo, White Elephant general manager for the last 17 years. "After COVID, it slowed down and we had to shut down. Once we got back up and going, we are back at $2.2 million and a little higher."

The nonprofit, which celebrated 60 years this year, has a contributions committee that interviews schools and organizations that submit applications for grants. The committee then decides who gets the grants each year.

Past recipients include, the Nogales School District, Sun Sounds of Arizona, Ballet Continental, Tubac Center for the Arts and Equine Voices.