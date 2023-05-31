Green Valley Fire Department responding to fast-moving brush fire

Updated at 3:30 p.m.

The Cedar Creek Fire is moving north due to the wind covering about 30 to 40 acres.

The Green Valley Fire Department is responding to a brush fire on West Hardscrabble Road and South Cedar Creek Road, south of Green Valley.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department advised through its Twitter feed that residents should be alert and prepared for an evacuation.

"Please take all necessary precautions and remember, if evacuation is implemented, DO NOT forget critical items such as medications, proper clothing, phone charging equipment, etc," PCSD said.

