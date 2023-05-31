Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Green Valley Fire Department responding to fast-moving brush fire

Hot Fire Flames
Storyblocks
A closeup of some hot fiery flames burning which works nicely as an art element or background.
Hot Fire Flames
Posted at 2:45 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 17:55:07-04

Updated at 3:30 p.m.

The Cedar Creek Fire is moving north due to the wind covering about 30 to 40 acres.

———
The Green Valley Fire Department is responding to a brush fire on West Hardscrabble Road and South Cedar Creek Road, south of Green Valley.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department advised through its Twitter feed that residents should be alert and prepared for an evacuation.

"Please take all necessary precautions and remember, if evacuation is implemented, DO NOT forget critical items such as medications, proper clothing, phone charging equipment, etc," PCSD said.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Watch KGUN 9 on your favorite streaming device 24/7!