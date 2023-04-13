Graphic anti-abortion display at UArizona sparks counterprotest from students

TUCSON, Ariz. — A controversy is brewing at the University of Arizona. It started when a graphic anti-abortion display went up on campus Wednesday morning. It shows dead and bloody fetuses next to Nazi imagery and images of Rwandan genocide.

Ryan Fish / KGUN About 200 more students showed up Thursday afternoon to protest against the display.

The display was organized by the group "Center for Bioethical Reform" along with UArizona College Republicans. They began planning the display in January.

UArizona College Republicans say they plan to take the display down around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

The anti-abortion group says counter-protesters threw eggs at them Wednesday. About 200 more students showed up Thursday afternoon to protest against the display. They say it's hate speech and the University should have taken it down.

HAPPENING NOW: Students are protesting at the University of Arizona after a graphic anti-abortion display went up in the middle of campus.



An outside organization worked with a student group and the administration to bring in the display.



More tonight on @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/R1WDsJHb8L — Ryan Fish (@RyanFishTV) April 13, 2023

Those counter-protesters claim the anti-abortion advocates shouted slurs at them.

Ryan Fish / KGUN An anti-abortion group says counter-protesters threw eggs at them Wednesday.

KGUN 9 asked University Officials to speak with us about how groups organize a protest or display like this on the mall. They declined an interview and forwarded us this link UArizona Mall Guidelinesthat gives the logistical requirements for holding an event on the mall, but does not address standards of behavior.

The University's women and gender center has opened up emergency counseling for students in response to the display.

