Grant Road construction to close north Columbus Boulevard for 3 weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Major roadway improvements along Grant Road will temporarily close north Columbus Boulevard starting Wednesday as crews work to install new underground utilities.

The closure at the intersection of Grant Road and North Columbus Boulevard is scheduled to last approximately three weeks while workers add a new water line requiring deep excavation across the roadway.

Travel restrictions will remain in place at this intersection through mid-November as part of the ongoing Grant Road Improvement Project from Sparkman Boulevard to Swan Road.

South Columbus Boulevard will remain closed through Spring 2026 as crews continue constructing an underground storm drain system in the area.

Beginning Wednesday, crews will also start base paving operations on the north side of Grant Road from Sparkman Boulevard to Alvernon Way. This work is expected to take about one week, after which traffic will shift onto the newly paved north side to allow additional construction on the south side of the roadway.

The Grant Road Improvement Project began in late May 2024 and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. The comprehensive project will add six travel lanes, landscaped medians, buffered bike lanes, sidewalks, transit stop upgrades, indirect left turns and protected intersection improvements at Alvernon Way and Grant Road. A 96-inch diameter underground storm drain system is being constructed throughout the project area.

The project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority's 20-year regional transportation plan, funded by a half-cent excise tax approved by Pima County voters in May 2006. The RTA has invested more than $1.4 billion in transportation projects to improve mobility, safety, economic vitality and quality of life in the region.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. The project is managed by the City of Tucson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.