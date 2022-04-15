Grand Opening: The Dutch new midtown location on Broadway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Dutch is opening its new location Saturday, April 16 at 5340 E Broadway Blvd.

Part of Tucson Originals, co-owner Nicole van Winden says she loves being part of the restaurant community.

Her husband Marcus is the main chef.

"Chef Marcus has created a twist on Modern European Cuisine, which we think is a fun addition to all the great food options we have here in Tucson," van Winden revealed.

Their 3rd Annual Wild Game and Beer Dinner featuring Dragoon Brewing Company starts at 6 p.m.

"We are delighted to be able to introduce ourselves to a wider audience who may not have made it down to the University area very often," she shared.

This new location offers a bar patio with lounge seating, game area for the young and young at heart, chef's table, and cozy dining area.

"Guests can try items such as our duck a l'orange tacos served on locally made tortillas, kibbling, a traditional Dutch fish and chips, beer battered with Dragoon Santa Cruz'r beer, or our Tucson breakfast bowl, which features nopales," van Winden added.

Bottomless brunch starts at 10 a.m.

Since 1944, van Winden's family has a rich history involved with the restaurant community.

She met Marcus, who's from the Netherlands, while working on Holland America Cruise Line. She was the assistant cruise director while he was the fine dining chef.

For reservations and future events, please visit The Dutch's website.

