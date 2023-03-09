Governor Katie Hobbs announces Bipartisan Election Task Force Members

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs unveiled her new Bipartisan Election Task force on Wednesday. The group consists of more than 18 lawmakers and officials from across the state.

Key members include:



Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State

Ken Bennett, State Senator District 1

Laura Terech, State Representative District 4

Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder

Michelle Burchill, Yavapai County Recorder

Helen Purcell, Former Maricopa County Recorder

Scott Jarrett, Maricopa County Elections Director

Alma Schultz, Santa Cruz County Elections Director

Ben Lane, City of Scottsdale City Clerk

Michael Moore, Maricopa Recorder’s Office, Information Security Officer

Ken Matta, Election Security Expert

Patty Ferguson-Bohnee, Attorney and Director of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law Indian Legal Clinic

Alex Gulotta, All Voting is Local, Arizona State Director

Don Henninger, The Carter Center, Representative

Renaldo Fowler, Arizona Center for Disability Law, Senior Staff Advocate

Christina Estes-Werther, Former Arizona Elections Director and Attorney

Brad Nelson, Former Pima County Elections Director

“Arizona’s voters deserve an election system that is free, fair, and secure. I look forward to the task force’s recommendations and will continue working toward meaningful election reform that will improve the democratic process for voters and election administrators in Arizona,” Governor Hobbs said.

Task force member Helen Purcell also spoke on the group.

“I am looking forward to serving on the Governor’s Bipartisan Elections Task Force.... I believe there are endless possibilities for improving an election system that has served us well in the past and will do so in the future."

