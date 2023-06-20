Governor Hobbs vetoes bills restricting drag queen performances

Previous coverage in the video player: Drag queen reacts to anti-drag bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this year, Republican Senator Anthony Kern introduced two bills that placed limitations on drag queen performances.

“We don’t want a drag performance in a school library that is sexually explicit, or arousing the prurient interest. So if their reading does that, then we want to move that over to a sexually explicit type performance,” said Kern during a House Government Committee meeting late March.

Both bills, SB1028 and SB1030, sparked controversy due to the language presented in the bills.

SB1028:



Restricts adult-cabaret performances on public property where a minor could be present

Defined "adult-cabaret performances" as drag performers and drag shows

First violation results in a Class One Misdemeanor

Second violation results in a Class Six Felony

SB1030:



Regulation of licensing for establishments that conduct drag performances

Classified "adult oriented business" as establishments that conduct drag shows or have drag performers

Restrictions of when a drag performance may occur

Both bills were vetoed by Governor Katie Hobbs on Friday, June 16. Two other bills were also vetoed, which were introduced by other sponsors.

SB1026:



Restricts drag performances targeted for minors through singing, dancing, or monologue

State institutions or state monies cannot be used for drag performances

Violations result in restrictions from state monies and a Class One Misdemeanor

SB1698:



Defined sexual abuse as unlawful viewing of adult oriented performances

Defined drag performances and shows as adult oriented

Incriminated adults allowing minors to view drag performances

Each bill passed through both the Arizona House of Representatives and the Arizona Senate and made it to Governor Hobbs to sign. Hobbs also vetoed these two bills.

The votes split between "Yes" for republicans and "No" for democrats, with a few exceptions of non-votes.

Earlier this year, Armando Alvarez—known as Tucson drag queen Janae D'vas—shared their view on the sexualization of drag performances.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt uncomfortable at a show, and thought, ‘Oh my god that was too vulgar.’ There’s times and places for certain things,” he said in February.

In March, Alvarez hosted a drag queen photoshoot as a stand in support of the drag queen and transgender community as their community faced difficult times.

“We have the ability to express and give people that security to know, ‘hey you’re not alone and you’re not alone in this community, look at all of us.' And now we’re here to be that example,” Alvarez shared at the photo shoot.

In her veto letter, Governor Hobbs shared:

"SB 1026, SB 1028, SB 1030, and SB 1698 are attempts to criminalize free expression and ostracize the LGBTQIA+ community both implicitly and explicitly..."



She added she will not support any legislation that marginalizes Arizonans.