Drag queen reacts to anti-drag bill

Senate Bill 1028 was introduced to the state senate last month. It places several restrictions on drag queens being around minors on public property.

Armando Alvarez, also known as Janae D-Vas when in full drag, feels his world is being jeopardized by this senate bill.

“When I put on the lashes, the nails, the face, I immediately transform into this other person and I’m like, ‘Who is she?’” said Alvarez.

His final look isn’t easy to achieve, but the results go beyond looks.

“It doesn’t matter what I’m going through, it’s just a matter of if I can make someone feel way better, and smile, and make them feel secure about themselves, then maybe I am doing something to make a change in this world,” he said.

SB1028 introduced in January states adult cabaret performances are prohibited on public property where minors could be present.

These performances are defined as drag performances or impersonations with sexual appeal or “other similar entertainers.”

The first violation could result in a class 1 misdemeanor, and the second in a class 6 felony.

Armando said spelling this out is unnecessary.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt uncomfortable at a show, and thought, ‘Oh my god that was too vulgar.’ There’s times and places for certain things,” he said.

He believes this would only fuel the already existing hate toward drag performers like him.

I asked him, “What are you most afraid of if this bill were to pass?”

“I’m afraid that I will never be able to go out and express myself because I’m going to have someone come over and attack me,” he said. “I wish a lot of us adults could think like kids because in their mind there’s no hate. They love and accept everyone.”

I reached out to the senator who introduced the bill and did not receive a response.

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

