Gov. Ducey marks 100th Southern Arizona visit with tour of Gospel Rescue Mission facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey marked his 100th trip to Southern Arizona today since becoming governor in 2015.

As part of the visit, Ducey toured the Center of Opportunity, a six-building facility that opened in 2019, the result of a partnership between Gospel Rescue Mission and the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation.

"This collaborative resource center serves as a gateway for fellow Arizonans to find fulfilling jobs and work their way from homelessness to self-sufficiency and it is inspirational," Ducey said.

Gospel Rescue Mission was founded in 1953 and currently provides shelter, addiction counseling and job help to Tucsonans.

According to the organization's community impact report on its website, in the last month GRM provided 14,610 meals, have helped 30 individuals secure employment and have assisted 40 individuals in finding an independent place to live.

The transformation of the Center of Opportunity is remarkable. Great to be back for the grand re-opening of the center and see the new buildings that offer Arizonans physical, mental and spiritual support all in one location. pic.twitter.com/9JYxkDPDTT — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) October 6, 2022