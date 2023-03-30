Gospel Rescue Mission in need of ham and eggs for Easter meals

Gospel Rescue Mission is hosting Blessings to Go, a free Easter meal for those in need — and they're asking for the community's help to get food onto the plate.

GRM is looking for donations of whole hams and eggs in order to supply an Easter brunch to over 2,000 people in need.

"The cost of eggs and ham has skyrocketed in recent months," said CEO Lisa Chastain. "It has nearly doubled our cost to serve. We are asking for help from the public to meet the needs of our hurting and homeless neighbors."

Blessings to Go will be on April 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features a hearty brunch with ham and eggs. Attendees can dine in or choose to go through the drive-thru.

There will also be toys and entertainment for the children in attendance, as well as vital resources for those who are unhoused or struggling.

Donations can be dropped off in-person at Gospel Rescue Mission, located at 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd. GRM also accepts monetary donations on their website.

If you're interested in volunteering at Blessings to Go, you can visit them online to sign up.