Gospel Rescue Mission annual Thanksgiving dinner

Tina Giuliano
Gospel Rescue Mission held it's annual Thanksgiving dinner
Gospel Rescue mission thanksgiving dinner
Posted at 6:55 PM, Nov 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There wasn't an empty plate in sight at the Gospel Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving dinner. Lisa Chastain, the CEO of Gospel Rescue Mission said organizers cooked over 320 turkeys and made about 3,000 meals.

"It's hard for people so we're here to provide hope and basic necessities of life," she said.

Hundreds of volunteers came together over the last several weeks to put the dinner together.

"The joy that it gives us to be able to help out our community," Mitchel Busby, one of the volunteers with Northwest Moose Lodge, said.

