”Good Samaritan Killing” trial begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The case sometimes called the Good Samaritan murder has a jury seated now and that jury is about to hear from witnesses.

Jury selection included asking jurors if they had seen news coverage of the case. Of about thirty prospective jurors, two said they knew of the case. They were excused from the trial.

It was Christmas Eve almost two years ago when Paul Clifford opened his door to strangers in the remote community of Redington. He told his family he was going to help them because they had car trouble.

Clifford was found shot in the head and burned.

Now Jack Upchurch is charged with murder and a long list of other charges in the case.

In opening arguments prosecutor Brad Terrace said Upchurch was in a stolen truck, broken down in a remote part of Pima County and shot and killed Paul Clifford, the man who agreed to help a stranger–only knowing that Upchurch needed help.

Prosecutors say Wendy Rogers, aged 16 at the time of the crime and Elmer Smith aged 19 at the time, were with Upchurch at the time of the shooting. They were charged along with him. They have been allowed to plead guilty to lesser charges in the case in return for testifying against Upchurch.

Michael Harwin, Upchurch’s defense attorney, told jurors the state is building its case on the testimony of two habitual liars who can’t be trusted about anything.

The trial is expected to last until July 24.

