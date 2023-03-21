Watch Now
Golder Ranch Fire puts out blaze at Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce

Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 15:58:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire crews put out a fire at the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce building Tuesday.

The building is at 7435 N. Oracle Road.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

