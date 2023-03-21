Golder Ranch Fire puts out blaze at Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire crews put out a fire at the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce building Tuesday.
The building is at 7435 N. Oracle Road.
No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.
🚨Avoid Oracle Road, between Ina & Magee— Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) March 21, 2023
@GRFDAZ and @NorthwestFire crews put out a fire in the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce building. No injuries reported. The cause is under investigation. #fire #traffic #alert pic.twitter.com/BsuGT1kikl
