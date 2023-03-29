Golder Ranch Fire District's new fire chief to be sworn in Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District's new fire chief will be officially sworn in at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31. Tom Brandhuber was appointed to the position back in January.

Brandhuber's career in EMS and fire service began back in 1989; Brandhuber has been serving the Golder Ranch Fire District since 2013. In addition to serving the District through committees on both local and state levels, Brandhuber is also the current president of the Arizona Ambulance Association.

The Golder Ranch Fire District will hold the historic Change of Command ceremony at the Oro Valley Church of Nazarene, in recognition of the District's new leadership.

