Golder Ranch Fire District at scene of deadly rollover crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a deadly crash on Oracle Junction.
According to crews, a car rolled over at Highway 77 at Oracle Junction.
One man was pronounced dead.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Golder Ranch Fire crews are responding to a deadly rollover at Highway 77 at Oracle Junction. One man is dead. The cause is under investigation. #incident #alert pic.twitter.com/NVdAnGoj84— Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) May 5, 2023
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.