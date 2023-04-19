Going Green: City of Tucson to dedicate TREE Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City of Tucson officials, including Mayor Regina Romero and Ward 3 Council Member Kevin Dahl, will dedicate the City of Tucson Tree Resource Education and Ecology Center (TREE) on April 19.

The TREE Center will serve as a growing sight for seedlings, capable of housing about 5,000 Sonoran Desert trees and plants. The center will also provide tree education and outreach, including rainwater demonstrations. It marks one of many Earth Day events the city is holding throughout the month of April.

The Center will be located within the Los Reales Sustainability Campus, and run in partnership with Tucson Clean & Beautiful.

This dedication marks the latest step in Mayor Romero's Tucson Million Tree's Program, which aims to plant 1 million new trees in Tucson by 2030.

For those interested in attending, the ceremony will began at 9 a.m., and last until 10 a.m. For directions to the Los Reales Sustainability Campus, see the map below.

