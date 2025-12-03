Giving Tuesday: Monetary donations aren't the only way to support local orgs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Giving Tuesday, KGUN 9 visited local nonprofits, including the Primavera Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Tucson, to learn how local donations are used and how people can support their missions. Turns out, donating money isn't the only way to support local orgs.

Primavera combines affordable housing, shelter and neighborhood revitalization with workforce development through its Primavera Works program. Primavera CEO Tisha Tallman stressed that donations are put straight to work for clients. “We make sure that [donations] go directly to our individuals in need of services,” Tallman said. “So it can go to a program ranging from reaching folks doing outreach or transportation services for individuals in encampments or on the streets to assisting folks with prevention from evictions or from evictions from not being able to afford rent or from not being able to pay a bill such as rent assistance.”

The site visit highlighted how local nonprofits coordinate services that range from emergency outreach to longer-term prevention and housing stability work. "Historically, volunteers have been so incredibly important to our organization. We have 120 volunteers, but we're in constant need of volunteers. We're so appreciative of Tucson, that has been historically such a giving community, so important to the Primavera Foundation and our longevity. We've existed for 43 years, and it is because of the giving and compassion of Tucson residents," said Tallman.

Habitat for Humanity Tucson Director of Communications Carmen Noriega said volunteers and in-kind gifts are vital, and described the impact of building homes. “You're helping to build a home for a single mom or a family who have just immigrated to this country or to a family that's just starting out and wants to start their home. You're helping them build generational wealth and helping them to have a secure and safe home,” said Noriega.

Giving Tuesday draws millions in donations nationwide, but local leaders say the most immediate difference is made by donations and volunteer time directed to neighborhood programs and direct client services. Primavera’s and Habitat’s messages are clear: whether through money, time or material donations, local contributions are essential to supporting their missions.