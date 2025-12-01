Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson Gives Back: Local nonprofits looking for support this Giving Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Giving Tuesday approaches, many local donors are looking for trusted ways to give where it will make the biggest difference. Here are some of Tucson’s community-rooted nonprofits — what they do and direct links to their sites to learn more.

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona — Fighting hunger through emergency food distribution, farmers markets, nutrition education and culinary training across Pima and surrounding counties. The Food Bank is a primary local resource for families facing food insecurity.

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona — A community convener that directs funding and programs toward education, financial wellness, healthy living and housing stability for thousands locally each year.

Youth On Their Own (YOTO) — Focused on keeping housing‑insecure teens in school by providing financial assistance, basic needs and support services. YOTO reports strong student outcomes and is a direct way to help youth graduate.

Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) — The region’s largest animal welfare organization supports pets and families, providing sheltering, medical care, adoption services and community pet safety programs.

Habitat for Humanity Tucson — Builds and repairs affordable homes and runs the HabiStore to fund neighborhood housing projects and workforce training.

Tu Nidito Children & Family Services — Provides free, child‑centered grief support and resources for kids, teens and families coping with serious illness or loss.

Primavera Foundation — Combines affordable housing, shelter and neighborhood revitalization with workforce development through Primavera Works.

Casa de los Niños — Provides behavioral health, foster care, residential treatment and family support services for children and families in crisis.

Ben’s Bells — Community nonprofit that promotes kindness through art, school programs and community projects designed to build connection and resilience.

Tucson Botanical Gardens — Urban gardens and education programs that promote plant conservation, community events and horticultural learning.

Quick tips for Giving Tuesday

Match gifts when possible: Many local employers will match employee donations — check with your HR department.

Consider time or goods: Nonprofits value volunteers and in‑kind donations (food, pet supplies, household items) as much as money.

Verify and designate: Give directly on an organization’s official site and, if you prefer, designate your gift for a specific program.

Spread the word: Sharing a nonprofit’s post or verifying a friend’s fundraiser helps boost visibility and impact.

Why local giving matters

Donations to local nonprofits stay in the community and often provide immediate relief — from emergency food and housing support to counseling and animal rescue. Even modest gifts on Giving Tuesday can fund vital services or unlock matching funds and grants.

