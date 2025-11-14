Give feedback on RTA's Regional Transportation Plan

Pima County is looking for your feedback on the proposed Regional Transportation Authority's 20-year Regional Transportation Plan.

Known as RTA Next, you can leave your feedback through the county's online portal.

The portal is designed to make it easier for residents to submit written arguments that will appear in the official publicity pamphlet for the March 10, 2026, all-mail election, the news release said.

The full text of Proposition 418 (the RTA plan) and Proposition 419 (the RTA sales tax) are available here.

According to the news release, "all arguments that meet the statutory requirements and are filed by 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2025, will be published in the RTA publicity pamphlet mailed to every voter household before ballots are mailed to voters. The pamphlet will include full details of the $2.67 billion regional transportation plan."

Some of the other rules:



Arguments are limited to 300 words.

Arguments will be published in the publicity pamphlet EXACTLY as submitted. The Elections Department will not make any edits or corrections.

A $25 fee will be assessed for all argument submissions.

If the argument is sponsored by one or more individuals, the argument must be signed by each sponsoring individual. Up to 25 people can sign each argument.

If the argument is sponsored by one or more organizations, the argument must be signed by two executive officers of each organization.

If the argument is sponsored by one or more political committees, the argument must be signed by each committee's chairperson or treasurer.

The names of signers and sponsoring organizations will appear with the argument in the pamphlet.

Participants can also submit their arguments through the elections department, 6550 S. Country Club Road.

In-person submissions may be paid for with cash or check. All submissions must include payment at the time of filing.

For questions regarding submitting an argument, please contact the Elections Department at 520-724-6830 or by email at elections@pima.gov.