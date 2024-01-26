Watch Now
Get ready to hit the slopes: Ski Valley officially opens today

Posted at 7:08 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 09:08:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Whose ready to shred some powder? Ski Valley is officially opening Friday for both skiing and snowboarding.

Ski Valley shared the above tweet on Thursday, providing additional information.

The lift is open Thursday through Monday. The lift's hours are as follows:

  • Monday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those looking to rent equipment can do so starting at 8:30 a.m. Ski Valley staff note that no rental equipment will be given out after 2 p.m. daily.
Ticket prices and additional information can be found on the Ski Valley website.

