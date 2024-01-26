Get ready to hit the slopes: Ski Valley officially opens today

TUCSON, Ariz. — Whose ready to shred some powder? Ski Valley is officially opening Friday for both skiing and snowboarding.
Opening day tomorrow (Fri, 1/26/24) for skiing and snowboarding.— Mt. Lemmon Ski (@skithelemmon) January 25, 2024
Ski Valley shared the above tweet on Thursday, providing additional information.
The lift is open Thursday through Monday. The lift's hours are as follows:
- Monday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those looking to rent equipment can do so starting at 8:30 a.m. Ski Valley staff note that no rental equipment will be given out after 2 p.m. daily.
Ticket prices and additional information can be found on the Ski Valley website.