Get ready to hit the slopes: Ski Valley officially opens today

TUCSON, Ariz. — Whose ready to shred some powder? Ski Valley is officially opening Friday for both skiing and snowboarding.

Opening day tomorrow (Fri, 1/26/24) for skiing and snowboarding.



Lifts run 9am-4pm

Rentals open at 8:30am



We do not rent equipment after 2pm



If you plan on coming up, the earlier the better as the roads get congested quickly. Drive safe!



More info https://t.co/Or2oCz5CW5. — Mt. Lemmon Ski (@skithelemmon) January 25, 2024

Ski Valley shared the above tweet on Thursday, providing additional information.

The lift is open Thursday through Monday. The lift's hours are as follows:



Monday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those looking to rent equipment can do so starting at 8:30 a.m. Ski Valley staff note that no rental equipment will be given out after 2 p.m. daily.

Ticket prices and additional information can be found on the Ski Valley website.