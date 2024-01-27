Time to shred: Ski Valley on Mount Lemmon reopens for the 2024 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the top of Mount Lemmon, dozens of people lined up with their skis and snowboards. Some were taking lessons and others were challenging themselves on harder routes.

For five-year-old Grace, it was her first time learning to ski. She eventually she got the hang of it, her dad holding her hand and guiding her down the bunny slope.

"When I did it the second time, I skied all by myself," she said.

For some of the older alpine athletes, they were excited for the chance to snowboard and ski in a place like Mount Lemmon. Stephan Wroblewski has been on the slopes since he was little. And now in Tucson, he said Mount Lemmon is a solid place to snowboard.

"It's the best backyard skiing adventure ever," he said. "It is definitely packed but it's still laid back and everyone is having a good time because it's sunshine skiing!"

Ski Valley is open Thursday through Monday and rentals are available. It is encouraged to get there early because parking is limited.

