Get a $100 credit for PACC's pet store for adopting a large dog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) recently took in 131 dog and 46 cats and is asking potential adopters, fosters and rescuers to consider taking home a pet as the shelter nears capacity once again.

To help clear the shelter, the PACC is offering an incentive of a $100 credit to their on-site pet store for the first 100 people who adopt or foster a dog larger than 40 pounds.

This credit is good for a variety of pet supplies, including food, leashes and toys.

The PACC says, "In addition, any rescue partner that pulls a dog 40 pounds or larger will receive a $100 donation per dog."

As of Monday, PACC representatives say they have a total of 553 dogs and 95 cats in their care.

“We are keeping dogs in offices, lobbies, and meeting rooms and are out of space for incoming dogs,” said Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler. “We need to find placement for at least 100 dogs immediately.”

The incentives are made possible through a donation from the Click Family Foundation. It will last until 100 dogs are adopted, or until Friday, Dec. 16—whichever comes first.

