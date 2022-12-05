Pima Animal Care Center shares 'Dos and Dont's' when looking to buy a pet as a gift this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re planning to buy a furry friend as a gift this holiday season, you may want to think twice before you commit. Taking on the responsibility may be a surprise for some, but Pima Animal Care Center says if you are in the market for a pet this year, come check out the animals sooner, rather than later.

PACC is still experiencing a high volume of animals in the shelter. About 500 dogs and 100 cats are looking for their forever homes and many people have chosen to adopt and give a pet as a gift this year.

PACC says if that is your plan, you might want to look at your list and check it twice since caring for an animal is no walk in the park.

"Go with them to the shelter to help pick out a pet. Give them the option to choose the pet that they connect with, the pet that’ll fit best with their lifestyle," said Kayleigh Murdock, PACC Public Information Officer.

Whether you are planning to gift a pet this holiday season or just in the market for yourself, PACC is offering free adoptions for adult dogs. The past few months, PACC has been at critical capacity, but right now with more people adopting ahead of the holidays, that number has gone down. But, it is still higher than what it was in 2021.

For more information on adopting or fostering a pet visit PACC's website or call (520) 724-5947.