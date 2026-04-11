Gas prices in Tucson start dropping as drivers see slight relief at the pump

After weeks of soaring prices, gas is finally starting to go down, but experts warn that uncertainty remains in the market.

AAA reports the average for a gallon of gas in Pima County sits around $4.50 as of April 10th, 2026., which is nearly $1 higher from last month. While there are better deals across the city according to AAA, most prices remain well over $4 a gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, believes prices will go down soon now that the Strait of Hormuz has reopened. However, he noted that it could take weeks before gas drops below $4 and says to watch the Strait of Hormuz and the state of the U.S-Iran ceasfire before filling up in the coming days.

"All of what we move forward in terms of oil and gas prices is really going to be contingent on those developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz," DeHaan said.

Tucson is feeling the effects of the oil shortage.

"Right now, we're seeing a lot of the refineries that do supply into Tucson are being squeezed by global markets that we're seeing a bit more of that gasoline that heads into Arizona be exported," DeHaan said.

The high prices have forced local drivers to make lifestyle changes. Rayanna Cuthberson said she has started looking for another job and hopes to eventually put the extra money she has been spending on gas back into things she enjoys.

"Now the gas prices are very high now. I've had to cut out a lot of the things that I like to do, like going out to eat more, going to coffee shops and stuff, just making those sacrifices," Cuthberson said.

"You know, I feel like life's not as fun right now," Cuthberson said.

As for when De Haan says people should start filling up...

"It very much is contingent on what the headlines are saying," Dehan said. "I'd say for now, don't be in a rush to fill your tank up.

Watch what develops over the weekend. If it's bad news It may not be a bad idea to fill up Sunday night or first thing Monday morning."

You can find a full list of gas deals in Tucson here.