Gas leak reported at Dodge Middle School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The fire department responded to a gas leak at Dodge Traditional Middle Magnet School.

Staff and students evacuated the building to the field under the solar panels.

The school is located at 5831 E. Pima St.

Dinah McGlory, Principal of Dodge Middle Magnet School sent out a message to families.

"Due to the unknown timing to return, we are doing a controlled early release and canceling the balance of the day. Please come pick up your child as quickly as possible by noon from the Bus Bay on N Sahuara Ave, just East of the school building along the field. If you are unable to pick up your child we will make arrangements for you to meet them at another location," the message said.

Students can get their personal belongings from the building on Monday.

The School Carnival has been postponed until a later day, and all other school activities are canceled.