Game and Fish looks for buck poachers

Posted: 12:36 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 15:36:01-04
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking for two poachers who are in possession of a dead mule deer buck. Photo courtesy of Arizona Game and Fish.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking for two poachers who are in possession of a dead mule deer buck.

According to the department, the men took the buck from Sweetwater Preserve in Tucson Jan. 9. The area is closed to hunting and surrounded by private land.

Those with information should call 1-800-352-0700 & reference OGT#20-000472.

