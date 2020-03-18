Game and Fish looks for buck poachers

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking for two poachers who are in possession of a dead mule deer buck.
According to the department, the men took the buck from Sweetwater Preserve in Tucson Jan. 9. The area is closed to hunting and surrounded by private land.
Those with information should call 1-800-352-0700 & reference OGT#20-000472.
WHO ARE THEY? Taken Jan. 9 at Sweetwater Preserve in Tucson, which is closed to all hunting and surrounded by private land. They are in possession of a dead mule deer buck. If you know them, or have other info, call Operation Game Thief at 800-352-0700 & reference OGT#20-000472. pic.twitter.com/pXRdEyRUKL
— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) March 18, 2020