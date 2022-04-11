Watch
Hungry javelina goes for Cheetos in car, gets stuck inside

Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 16:02:45-04

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside a car.

Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon. They determined the car’s hatch back had been left open overnight.

The javelina had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch closed, trapping it inside. The animal then somehow put the car in neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway. A deputy opened the hatch and the uninjured javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.

