Future of Old Tucson remains uncertain

The future of Old Tucson Studios remains uncertain after the current leaseholder, American Heritage Railways, announced it would not extend its lease with Pima County. That lease is set to expire next April.

While Nightfall and Yuletide will go on, what happens after that is still up in the air.

"Yep, that took the rug right out from under me," said Carolyn Shelton.

Shelton was reacting to the news that American Heritage Railways will not renew a five-year lease option for Old Tucson. She is the widow of Old Tucson founder Bob Shelton. He created the historic Wild West theme park, opening it in 1960.

"You've got to take a chance sometimes," explained Carolyn Shelton. "He spent his money making people happy, and it made him happy. He was happy till the very end, I mean it."

Carolyn has had a keen interest in continuing Bob Shelton's legacy after he died in 2016. That legacy is Old Tucson. That's why she wishes American Heritage Railways would reconsider their plans to stop operating Old Tucson in April.

"They've done so much work there," said Carolyn Shelton. "I'm really, really happy with what they've done. They've certainly gone above or beyond, I feel. So when this happened, it was a total shock."

"We kind of look at it as a resetting," said Pima County Director of Attractions and Tourism Diane Frisch. "It gives us an opportunity to relook at our lease and to relook at what do people want with Old Tucson."

Frisch says there has been confusion after American Heritage Railways put their Old Tucson assets up for sale for $1.5 million. She says Old Tucson is not for sale; Pima County owns it.

Frisch says they are listening to a lot of ideas about what people want to see done with Old Tucson.

"We'll take all that information to the Board of Supervisors," said Frisch. "We'll say here's what people have requested or told us they want to do; what direction would you like us to go."

Sources tell KGUN 9 that American Heritage Railways could not make the lease terms work financially. They pay the county $60,000 a year, plus 4% of gross operating revenue.

"That was what was negotiated five years ago," Frisch said. "They brought certain things to the table. A new agreement, maybe something different."

A new agreement would also likely be with a different operator.

Several local groups have shown interest in keeping Old Tucson open. One group, Wild West Enterprises, has started a crowdfunding effort. But Diane Frisch points out they are a long way from opening this up for groups to submit proposals.

"I think there's a lot of passion," said Frisch. "I think some of the enthusiasm is misguided, but that's not for me to say."

Meantime, Carolyn Shelton is not lending her support to any of these groups.

She is still hoping American Heritage Railways will change their mind after a successful Nightfall and Yuletide. But if not them, she believes someone will come in and take over the operation of Old Tucson.

"I still have so much belief in it," said Shelton. "We all want to see it happen, and please, Pima County, help us through this."

Five years ago, Pima County began accepting proposals in late 2021, approving a lease with American Heritage Railways in the spring of 2022.

