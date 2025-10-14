From rescue to recovery: Tucson woman learning to walk again after breaking leg in cave

A 27-year-old Tucson woman is learning to walk again after a life-changing accident in a cave near Oracle left her with severe leg injuries and required a dramatic rescue.

Monahsetah Blake fell 15 feet while exploring a cave about 15 minutes outside of Oracle, snapping her tibia in half and shattering her fibula. The accident happened about 1,000 feet from the cave's entrance.

"Rescue came. It took them about an hour. He actually came through the little squeeze, other guys were staying on the other side, and he was like 'hey like they can't get the guys in here to administer any pain. He was like you are going to have to do this," Blake said.

It took nearly four hours for Blake to crawl out of the cave after the fall.

Blake describes herself as typically being a "very go, go, go person" who loves hiking hills and exploring caves. The active lifestyle came to an abrupt halt after the accident.

Now, she jokes about her new reality.

"Very grandma-coded, I'm in my geriatric era," Blake said.

While Blake's adventures slowed after the fall, her responsibilities didn't. That's where her community stepped in, adding Blake's chores to their to-do lists and helping with everything from feeding animals to getting out of bed.

"My friends really support me, my boyfriend is extremely supportive. My dogs are awesome," Blake said.

The support has been transformative for Blake.

"I already felt loved and just having that support is life-changing," Blake said.

The injury and community response reminded Blake to slow down and appreciate what—and who—she has in her life.

"You always think—and everyone says this— oh, that's not going to happen to me… I'm able-bodied, I've done hikes, I've done X,Y and Z and then you realize anything can change in any moment," Blake said.

Blake just started physical therapy this week. Doctors told her she likely has to wait until the end of November before she can walk, but Blake believes she'll be ditching the walker in under a month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

