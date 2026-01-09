Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

From grease to gas: Pima County grease collection fuels environmentally-friendly future

Pima County is holding their 21st annual Grease Recycling Collection event Saturday, turning used oil into biodiesel
Pima County is holding their 21st annual Grease Recycling Collection event Saturday, turning used oil into biodiesel.
From grease to gas: Pima County grease collection fuels environmentally-friendly future
Grecycle facility
Posted

TUCSON, ariz. — Putting used cooking oil or grease down the drain can lead to a pretty costly plumbing bill, so Pima County is inviting the community to drop off their used grease on Saturday to save your pipes and the environment.

The county has partnered with Tucson company Grecycle since 2005.

For over a decade Michael Kazz and his Grecycle team have collected used cooking grease and oil from restaurants, food trucks, the University of Arizona, Davis Monthan Air Force and even a few households to turn that used oil into biodiesel.

At Grecycle, they refine the oil, straining out the food scraps and clumps, saving the smooth liquid called "yellow grease" or "feedstock."

That feedstock is then sent to biodiesel plants in surrounding states where it's processed into fuel.

The clean oil is heated up before being combined with methyl alcohol— or methanol— and a chemical catalyst to kick off a reaction.

That mixture separates into biodiesel and a chemical called glycerin before the microscopic water particles can be boiled out.

If you want to be part of the process, check out any of these six location

O'Rielly Chevrolet
6160 E. Broadway Blvd.

Pima Community College, Northwest Campus
7600 N. Shannon Road

Kino Sports Complex
2500 E. Ajo Way

Sahuarita Town Hall Complex
375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Pima County Wastewater Annex
3233 N. Dodge Blvd.

Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility
2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva

You can also donate year-round at the Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism