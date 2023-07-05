Friend of Spreading Threads Clothing Bank dead after being electrocuted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 3, a 35-year-old man was electrocuted at Spreading Threads Clothing Bank, located at 2945 N. Flowing Wells Road, and unfortunately passed away.

The man was identified as Dalton Lee.

Lee and his wife, Caty, have owned DC Gencon HVAC since 2006.

He was on the roof of the clothing bank installing a new air conditioning unit before 8 a.m.

Lee had subcontracted a crane operator to help move the new air conditioning unit onto the roof and was holding the chain to help its placement.

The crane accidentally hit an overhead electrical line as the crane operator moved the unit into position.

As a result, Lee was electrocuted and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the serious injuries he suffered, Lee was unable to recover and passed away last night in the hospital.

He was a former foster child and friend of Spreading Threads Clothing Bank.

Lee grew up in a group home in Tucson and enjoyed giving back to the community and held Spreading Threads Clothing Bank close to his heart.

He often volunteered around the clothing bank in various capacities as often as he could.