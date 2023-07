TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of an electrocution on the roof of a building.

The incident occurred on June 3 around 8 a.m. at the 2900 block of North Flowing Wells.

As TFD arrived, they found a man in his 30's with severe burns on the roof of a building.

The crew used a ladder truck to bring the man down and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.