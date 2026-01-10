Fresh snow, big crowds: What drivers should know before driving up Mount Lemmon this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. — Fresh snowfall on Mount Lemmon is drawing big crowds this weekend, prompting Pima County Sheriff's deputies to remind drivers about proper preparation before making the trip up the mountain.

PCSD

By mid-morning Friday, the road to Mount Lemmon was already filling fast, but getting there safely calls for patience and the right equipment.

"It's amazing," said one visitor, Manuel, taking in the mountain views.

To drive up Mount Lemmon, visitors need tire chains or an all-wheel or four-wheel drive car. For many, the views are worth the drive, but safety should be the top priority.

PCSD Ice scraper on Mount Lemmon

"Even if you have 4x4, keep your distance and enjoy the view, because this is amazing," said Manuel.

Deputy Agnieszka Sloan with the Pima County Sheriff's Department-Rincon District said one of the biggest mistakes drivers make is underestimating the road conditions.

Jacqueline Aguilar Pima County Sheriff's deputy Agnieszka Sloan shares what they should know about driving in snowy conditions on Mount Lemmon

"Just because you are an experienced driver, but if your vehicle is not good for these conditions, it's not going to work, and you're going to have a hard time either getting stuck or getting yourself in a situation where you are putting other people in danger," Sloan said.

Even driving the posted speed limit can be too fast when ice is present on the roadway.

"So if there's a sheet of ice, then you should not be going 35, which is the speed limit. You should probably be going way slower, probably 5 or 10, depending on the vehicle that you're driving," Sloan said.

Jacqueline Aguilar Mount Lemmon milepost 14

Deputy Sloan also reminded drivers that chains should only be installed when snow is present, not on dry pavement. Four-wheel drive may need manual activation depending on the vehicle. She adds, before heading up the mountain, drivers should pack emergency supplies.

"So you got to pack all your stuff, emergency things that you might need, water, snacks, because this road, it sees so much traffic, there is a lot of chance that there's going to be a traffic accident. And then you might be stuck up here," Sloan said.

During my trip down the mountain, PCSD reported a car accident near milepost 14 by Windy Point Vista, which caused traffic to slow down. The accident served as a real-time reminder that conditions can change quickly.

PCSD PCSD responds to car stuck in snow on Mount Lemmon, Jan. 9

For drivers more experienced with snow conditions, like Kate Donihue who is originally from Maine, the danger isn't always visible.

“Black ice is really hard to see on a dark road, especially now that it's getting cloudy. And that's really slippery, because you don't know what's there. I know that once this starts clouding up, and it's going to refreeze again, it's going to be black ice, and I don't want to drive on that.” Donihue said.

PCSD

Deputy Sloan also warns drivers to avoid distractions, including taking photos while driving, and to keep children off the roadway while playing in the snow. She adds how private property lines are another reminder to enjoy the mountain, but respect the community.

Drivers who get stuck in snow on Mount Lemmon can call or text 911 for help. For the latest road conditions on the mountain, call the hotline at 520-351-3351.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.