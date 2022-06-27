TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Native American undergraduates at the University of Arizona from any of the state's 22 federally recognized tribes will be eligible for a grant program that covers tuition and mandatory fees starting in the fall.

The Arizona Native Scholars Grant, a first-of-its-kind program in the state, will be available to new and continuing full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates at the main campus in Tucson.

According to UArizona, over 400 of last year's enrolled students would meet the program's eligibility requirement.

"Serving Arizona's Native American tribes and tribal students is a crucial part of the University of Arizona's land-grant mission, and the Arizona Native Scholars Grant program is another important step among many to do that," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "I am so proud that that this university has found a way to help hundreds of students more easily access and complete a college education, and I look forward to finding ways to take these efforts even further."

UArizona has recently launched a number of programs and partnerships with Native American communities and students, including launching the Indigenous Resilience Center and the Indigenous Teacher Education Program.

Levi Esquerra, UArizona senior vice president for Native American advancement and tribal engagement said, "These initiatives aren't checkmarks; they represent the University of Arizona's commitment and continued drive to be the leading institution serving Native Americans."

Students interested in the Arizona Native Scholars Grant will need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and provide tribal identification.

The grant program will be administered by the university's Enrollment Management team and is funded through a reallocation of financial aid dollars. More information is available at the UArizona website.