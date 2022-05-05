Free summer swim lessons for Pima County youth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer is around the corner, which means Southern Arizonans will soon be hitting the pool to escape from the heat.
800 free swim lessons, as well as free lifejackets for participants, will be available in June and July to children who register at Kino, Los Niños and Flowing Wells pools.
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation and the TMC Vest It UP! program are working together to make this happen, saying proper swim techniques and water safety are so important to preventing pool drownings.
“Drowning is 100% preventable," said Grant Bourguet, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation program manager. "Offering free swimming lessons to the community is critically important to reducing the risk of a future drowning."
This collaboration provides a free opportunity for children and families, especially those who are economically disadvantaged, to learn a skill that will protect their safely long into the future.
The Tucson Police Department has already confirmed at least one child-drowning death this year.
The Pima County Medical Examiner reported 12 accidental drowning deaths in 2021.
Registration Information:
- Visit www.pima.gov/swimlessons to register
- Opens Tuesday, May 10 at 6 a.m. for June lessons
- Opens Tuesday, June 14, at 6 a.m. for July lessons
- Call (520) 724-5171 for additional information
Swim lesson locations:
- Kino Pool
- 2805 E. Ajo Way
- Los Niños Pool
- 5432 S. Bryant Ave.
- Flowing Wells Pool
- 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
RELATED: Child drowns swimming near Saguaro Canyon
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.