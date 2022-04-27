Child passes away swimming near Saguaro Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A child has passed away swimming near Saguaro Canyon.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed the tragic incident.
Sergeant Richard Gradillas says officers responded to the 4700 block of South Paseo Melodioso on Saturday.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.
