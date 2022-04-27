Watch
Child passes away swimming near Saguaro Canyon

Confirmed through Tucson Police
Posted at 3:16 PM, Apr 27, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A child has passed away swimming near Saguaro Canyon.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the tragic incident.

Sergeant Richard Gradillas says officers responded to the 4700 block of South Paseo Melodioso on Saturday.

