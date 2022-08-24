Free ice distribution for TEP customers without power

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans still without power today can pick up ice at Vista del Prado Park, 3250 S. Jessica Ave. starting at 11 a.m.

Tucson Electric Power is distributing ice for customers whose electricity is still out due to a storm Tuesday night. TEP says, about 46 power poles across the Tucson area were damaged.

16 of those were damaged in the area east of South Kolb Road near East Escalante Road, where the largest remaining outage is reported this morning.

"Crews are working as quickly as possible to repair power lines and hope to begin restoring service to those customers later today via temporary connections to an adjacent section of our local grid," TEP shared on its website. There is no current estimate for when power will be fully restored.

TEP is also asking residents in the vicinity east of South Kolb Road near East Escalante Road, where the majority of damage occurred, to conserve energy this afternoon to limit strain on the power grid in the area. They say this will limit the possibility of additional outages.

Some methods they suggest for conserving power include:



Precooling their homes and setting the thermostat to 78 degrees

Avoid using large appliances

Use ceiling fans

Avoid using your pool pump until the evening

Customers who rely on medical equipment are encouraged to sign up for TEP's Medical Device Alert program by calling (520) 623-7711.

If you happen to see a power pole on the ground, TEP also issued a reminder to stay clear of them and report them to 911.

According to the TEP outage map restoration is still in progress for approximately 480 customers in the area as of 11 a.m.