Free ice cream cones at Alvernon Dairy Queen Monday

The cone is available at participating locations.
Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 20, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local Dairy Queen is giving out free ice cream cones Monday.

The Dairy Queen at 1526 N. Alvernon Way is offering a free vanilla, chocolate or twist ice cream cone from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No purchase is necessary.

