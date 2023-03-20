Free ice cream cones at Alvernon Dairy Queen Monday

In the video player: Related content
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local Dairy Queen is giving out free ice cream cones Monday.
The Dairy Queen at 1526 N. Alvernon Way is offering a free vanilla, chocolate or twist ice cream cone from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
No purchase is necessary.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.