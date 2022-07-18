Free/reduced preschool and childcare costs for Arizona families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new initiative is allowing more Arizona parents to send their kids to quality preschool and child care programs for free, or at the very least, a greatly reduced cost.

The $1.3 billion in child care relief funding comes in part from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. This allows the new Pima Early Education Program to offer a myriad of scholarships, free preschool classes at school districts and extended day head-start classes.

"Decades of research as demonstrated that children who attend high-quality preschool enter kindergarten ready to learn and have better long-term educational and life outcomes,” Nicole Scott said, in a statement.

Scott is the manager of the Pima Early Education Program.

"Yet the cost of high-quality preschool can sometimes be out of reach for families. That is why Pima County has invested in our community’s young children through PEEP scholarships," she added.

According to the county, child care is one of the biggest costs for most families.

The average annual cost of infant care alone is nearly $11,000. That's almost as much as a year's in-state tuition at a public university.

Anyone interested in these services may visit the Child Care Resource and Referral's website.