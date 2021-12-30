Watch
Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks on Campbell closing

Posted at 1:33 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 15:52:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Frankie's South Philly Cheese Steaks is closing its Campbell Avenue location Friday.

In a note posted on its door, management said the closure is due to the inability to come to a lease agreement with its landlord.

The Frankie's location on Campbell is closing.
The location closing is at 3574 N, Campbell. The location at 3780 W. Ina Road in Marana will remain open.

Frankie's serves cheesesteaks, fries and hoagies, priding itself on using authentic Philadelphia ingredients.

The Frankies website still reflects both locations.

