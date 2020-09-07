Frankie's opens Marana location

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest side diners have a new Philly cheesesteak option.

Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks opened a location in Marana at Ina and Thornydale Sept. 1, according to its website. It's an expansion from the original restaurant at 2574 N. Campbell Ave.

Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks offers takeout

The new restaurant is at 3780 W. Ina Road.

Frankie's serves cheesesteaks, fries and hoagies, priding itself on using authentic Philadelphia ingredients.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sundays.