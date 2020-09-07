Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Frankie's opens Marana location

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks opened a location in Marana at Ina and Thornydale Sept. 1. It's an expansion from the original restaurant at 2574 N. Campbell Ave.
Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks opened a location in Marana at Ina and Thornydale Sept. 1. It's an expansion from the original restaurant at 2574 N. Campbell Ave.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Sep 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-07 16:59:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest side diners have a new Philly cheesesteak option.

Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks opened a location in Marana at Ina and Thornydale Sept. 1, according to its website. It's an expansion from the original restaurant at 2574 N. Campbell Ave.

Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks offers takeout

The new restaurant is at 3780 W. Ina Road.

Frankie's serves cheesesteaks, fries and hoagies, priding itself on using authentic Philadelphia ingredients.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sundays.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...