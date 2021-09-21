Frank Pratt, longtime Arizona GOP lawmaker, dies at 79

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Longtime Arizona Rep. Frank Pratt has died following a long illness. He was 79.

Speaker Rusty Bowers announced Pratt’s death on Tuesday and called the Casa Grande Republican “an irreplaceable figure in the Arizona state Legislature.”

Pratt was a farmer and rancher before forming a swimming pool construction business in 1986. He had served in the Legislature since 2009, bouncing back and forth between the House and Senate.

On Christmas Day in 2010, Pratt was tied up and beaten in a robbery at his business. Pratt’s 8th Legislative District includes parts of Pinal and Gila counties. He must be replaced by a Republican.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at half staff Wednesday in Pratt's honor, and released a statement:

“Representative Frank Pratt was a champion of rural Arizona. He was a staunch supporter of economic development, an advocate for workforce training programs and someone who believed in the necessity of developing sound water policy. In both chambers of the Arizona Legislature, he was unwaveringly dedicated to serving the people of Arizona and expanding opportunities.



“He did it all — public servant, business owner, rancher, farmer and family man. He was one of the good guys, and we’re lucky he called Arizona home. Representative Pratt was asked once why he went into politics. His answer was simple and straightforward: he said he was ‘just trying to make Arizona a better place.’



“My deepest condolences are with Representative Pratt’s wife Janice, his family, his colleagues at the legislature, his fellow community members in Pinal and Gila Counties, and everyone who has been touched by his everlasting legacy. In memory of Representative Pratt, and in honor of his years of service to our state, I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”

