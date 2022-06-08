Atwood Execution: What happens to evidence from the death row inmate's case?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The execution for Frank Atwood is set for June 8. Atwood is convicted of kidnapping and killing 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson back in 1984.

Vicki Lynne had been riding her bike to drop off a letter, when Atwood hit her with his car and abducted her. His car has been sitting in evidence for decades. After his execution his car could soon become scrap metal.

PCSD/KGUN9

"So basically on all the vehicles that we seize, we have the associated case number that this vehicle was associated with or involved with. just so because this one for example is 1984, just for the first year, the first two numbers indicate the year that it occurred in," Sgt. James Brown with PCSD said.

Atwood's vehicle, a 280 Z Datsun, has been sitting in the Pima County Sheriff's Department evidence lot for decades. The vehicle weathered with rust, is missing it's front bumper.

Pima County Chief Deputy Richard Kastigar says it's that bumper that helped them solve the case.

"She was hit by Jarvis's vehicle and the evidence is on his car," Kastigar said. "Paint transfers that came from her bicycle is conclusive. Evidence and scientific evidence, down to the elemental aspects of that paint from her bike, in that paint from his car."

RELATED: Lethal injection and Arizona's history of execution

"So once he is executed. We would still have to go through the same procedure as getting a court order," Brown said. "Because 99 years hasn't come up yet. We still have to go through the same procedures getting the court order to have it disposed of at that point."

Brown says his department plans on putting in the court order sometime after Atwood's execution. As for the bike, it will be returned to the family for them to determine to either keep it or get it demolished.

TIMELINE - Frank Atwood from kidnapping to execution